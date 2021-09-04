Actinium (ACM) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $940,056.22 and $31,648.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,279,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

