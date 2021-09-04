Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $179.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.38.

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AYI stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 213,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $47,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $39,849,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

