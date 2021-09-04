Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACUR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

