Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ACUR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.