ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

