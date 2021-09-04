Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 86,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

