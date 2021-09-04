Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,431 shares of company stock valued at $23,606,798. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

