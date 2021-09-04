Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,123 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $2,966,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

