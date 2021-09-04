Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

