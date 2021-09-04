Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $144.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

