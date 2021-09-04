Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $2,013,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $32.37 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.