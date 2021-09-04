Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

