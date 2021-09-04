AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Head to Head Contrast

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.53 $23.33 million $2.10 49.46 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AeroVironment and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $113.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Joby Aviation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

