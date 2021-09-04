Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.