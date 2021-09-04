Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.56

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 14633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

