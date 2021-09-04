Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $721.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.44 and a 52-week high of $731.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

