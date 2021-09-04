Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $29.35. Alkermes shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 7,932 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alkermes by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.