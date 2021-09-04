Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 15,286.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alkermes by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

