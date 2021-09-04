Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,039 shares of company stock worth $26,061,882. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.