Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 4,795.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

