Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,124.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

