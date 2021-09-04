Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in The Buckle by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

