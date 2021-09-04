Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,400 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingClub worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 895,455 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LC opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

