Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.