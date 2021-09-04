Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
