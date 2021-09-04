Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,188 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

NYSE CLR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

