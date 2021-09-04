Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,433 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

