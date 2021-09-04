ALLY Hits One Day Volume of $34,530.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ALLY has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $34,530.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

