Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 2,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.