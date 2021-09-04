Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,384.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

