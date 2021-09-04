Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,384.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

