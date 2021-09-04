AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 13,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

