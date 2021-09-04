Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Altium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altium from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Altium stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

