Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $115.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.15.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

