Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.64.

Amedisys stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,426. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

