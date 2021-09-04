American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jabil by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Jabil by 80.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,316 shares of company stock worth $7,973,820. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

