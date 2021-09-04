American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.40 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 474.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of The Chemours worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Chemours by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Chemours by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Chemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,601,000 after buying an additional 245,799 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

