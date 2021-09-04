American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.77 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 89.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $55,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryder System by 41.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

