American Century Companies Inc. Has $59.16 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Health Catalyst worth $59,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 167.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $3,491,832.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,032 shares of company stock worth $6,238,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

