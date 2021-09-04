American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 8,320.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.72% of Embraer worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.