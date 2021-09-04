Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 17,255 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

