Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

