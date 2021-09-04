Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

