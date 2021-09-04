Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after buying an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

PII opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

