Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $366,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

