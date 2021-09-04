Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 301,277 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.