Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

