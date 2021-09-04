Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 230.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

