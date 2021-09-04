Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

