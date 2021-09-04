Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 806 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.10. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

