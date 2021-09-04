Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9,017.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.55 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

