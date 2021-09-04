Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $65,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 149,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

